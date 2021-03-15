Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona remains uncertain.

The Argentine legend's contract expires in the summer and he's been heavily linked with a move away from Catalonia over the past 12 months or so.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the two most likely destinations for Messi if he does opt to leave Barcelona in due course.

It would certainly be strange seeing the 33-year-old playing in a different shirt and the idea of the Argentine starring for another club is one that Cules do not like one bit.

However, if he does depart Camp Nou in the near future, Barcelona fans can at least say that Messi left on a high.

After an indifferent start to the 2020/21 season, the 33-year-old has exploded into life since the turn of the year.

He's contributed to 21 goals in all competitions for Barcelona in 2021 and a fan on Twitter has compiled all of those contributions into one brilliant video, which you can watch below.

At the age of 33, Messi is still the best player in the world, a goalscoring playmaker unlike any other that we've seen in history.

What he does on the pitch simply cannot be replicated and the Argentine's most recent goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League was one of his best ever.

The great man's dipping, swerving effort from distance was pure perfection and Keylor Navas in the PSG goal stood absolutely no chance of saving it.

Messi will now be eager to end the 2020/21 season on a high, with Barcelona still in with a chance of winning La Liga after Atletico Madrid's latest slip up against Getafe last Saturday evening.

Ronald Koeman's side have also qualified for the Copa del Rey final, where they will play Levante.

