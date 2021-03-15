Kelechi Iheanacho was the star as Leicester thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigerian striker notched the opener after 39 minutes.

Ayoze Perez doubled Leicester's lead just after the hour-mark, before a quick-fire double from Iheanacho saw him complete his hat-trick.

Ethan Ampadu's own-goal 10 minutes from time sealed a convincing victory for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The day was extra special to Iheanacho given it was Mother's Day.

The Leicester City striker's mother, Mercy, passed away at the age of 43 through illness. Iheanacho was just 14 years old at the time.

And Iheanacho gave an emotional interview following the game where he dedicated his hat-trick to mothers all around the world.

"I don't know how to express this, but I'm over the moon and delighted. I thank God almighty for this day because I've been waiting for this day to come," he said.

"I've been working really hard and I'm really grateful to God. I thank my teammates and my manager for helping me grow. I thank everyone in the club for helping me out and I'm happy for this day.

"I'm going to use this opportunity to dedicate this hat-trick to all the mothers in the world. The ones who keep taking care of us. I wish them all a happy Mother's Day."

You can just hear the emotion in his voice.

Iheanacho said back in 2015 that his mother is still an inspiration to him.

"My father was a trader and my mum was a teacher but she was laid to rest when I was 14, which was really hard for all of us," he said, per the Daily Star.

"I have two brothers and a sister back in Nigeria as well. Everything I do, I do for my mum and my family - that's what drives me."

He would have made his family proud with his performance on Sunday.

