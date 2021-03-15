Tottenham were deservedly beaten in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho's side were far from their best as they were defeated 2-1.

Despite a low start to the game, Spurs took the lead through a moment of pure inspiration by Erik Lamela.

But they could not hold on to their lead.

Arsenal equalised when Martin Odegaard struck just before half-time.

Alexandre Lacazette then put the home side in the lead from the penalty spot before Lamela was sent off to compile Spurs' misery.

One man who did not take the result very well was former Spurs man, Jermaine Jenas.

Jenas was animated on Twitter when a penalty was given for Davinson Sanchez's challenge on Lacazette.

He tweeted: "VAR needs to go!" along with three clown emojis.

When a football fan thought otherwise, Jenas replied that he didn't understand football.

Jenas was still raging when he appeared on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday evening.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder had not changed his mind about the penalty as he berated Michael Oliver for making a 'poor decision'.

He then branded VAR 'ridiculous' for not overturning the decision.

Martin Keown tried to give his thoughts on the incident but Jenas cut in, fuming that Arsenal did not deserve a penalty.

Jenas went on to claim that Lamela should not have received a first yellow card for a reckless challenge on Thomas Partey.

He branded the card 'harsh' and bemoaned that players 'can't tackle anymore in football'.

When Keown said that Lamela needs to learn from his red card, Jenas hit back and argued that was his first red card for Spurs.

Jenas was fuming throughout and the image below sums up his feelings during the segment.

Arsenal fans enjoyed Jenas raging at every opportunity and you can view some of the reaction below.

You've got to admire Jenas' commitment to his former side.

At least he admitted that Spurs were poor on the evening and that Arsenal were brilliant.

