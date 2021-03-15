WrestleMania 37 is now less than four weeks away and this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' is expected to be huge for one main reason.

For the first time in over 12 months, a live crowd is expected inside the Raymond James Stadium, marking the return of fans to a WWE event.

With an audience in attendance, the onus will be on Superstars to make it a WrestleMania to remember.

While the main event of either night has not yet been officially announced, Roman Reigns vs Edge (or Daniel Bryan) for the Universal Championship will surely be in the conversation to close the show.

One thing is for sure though. whichever matches are picked as the main events of WrestleMania 37, they will have an awful lot to live up to.

Ahead of the Show of Shows in April, WWE have ranked the 10 greatest main events in history.

Check out the video below:

Yep, there are some truly iconic moments on that list. Let's take a look at some of them in more detail.

At eighth on the list is Daniel Bryan winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30.

It's a match that many WWE fans rightly regard as one of the greatest ever, as 'The Leader of the YES! Movement' overcame The Authority to achieve his dream on the grandest stage of all.

Higher up the list in fifth is the iconic women's triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

This was the first time that women main evented 'The Show of Shows' and the match ended with 'The Man' lifting both the SmackDown and RAW titles. It was truly an incredible moment.

Top of the list though, is John Cena vs The Rock at WrestleMania 28 and we don't need to say much about this match, because it's so famous.

In fact, we can almost still feel that electrifying Rock Bottom that ended the match to give Rock the win back in 2012.

There have been so many iconic WrestleMania main events and whichever bouts close the show this year will have an awful lot to live up to!

