Following the untimely passing of boxing legend Marvin Hagler, Mike Tyson has been full of praise for one of the sport's most tenacious fighters.

Tyson fought his way to becoming one of boxing’s all-time greatest fighters, and much of his influence growing up came from Marvin Hagler, who was one of the best middleweight fighters in the history of the sport.

Iron Mike offered his condolences to Hagler’s family on social media, tweeting: “Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed.”

Tyson was right to say Hagler was one of the best warriors in boxing, as the New Jersey born fighter boasted an incredible record throughout his illustrious career.

Hagler recorded 52 knockout wins and was the undisputed middleweight champion between 1980 and 1987. He was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame after retiring in 1988.

Kay G. Hagler, Hagler’s wife, shared the unfortunate news of her husband’s passing on social media.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today, unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin Hagler passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love, Kay G. Hagler.”

Tyson and so many others found inspiration from Hagler’s dogged fighting style, and his boxing legacy will undeniably live on forever.

Hagler cemented his place in boxing folklore long before retiring, and will always be remembered as one of the most strong-willed fighters to ever grace the sport.

His professional record stood at 67 fights, 62 wins, three defeats and two draws. An outstanding record for an outstanding man.

His last fight came in April, 1987, where he sadly lost to Sugar Ray Leonard via split decision.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hagler’s family during this tough time.

News Now - Sport News