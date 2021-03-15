Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum has publicly shown his frustrations towards the impatience of boxing fans ahead of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s highly anticipated bout.

The Battle of the Brits is rumoured to take place this summer after Fury declined a trilogy showdown with Deontay Wilder in order fight his compatriot and current WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion.

While Eddie Hearn has teased an announcement later this week, Arum has condemned fans after constant complaints regarding the lengthy negotiations.

Arum told Boxing Scene: “You know what I say? Go f**k yourself. Find a life. That’s what I would say to them.

"For Christ sake, we’re all dealing with a fraught situation that is none of our fault and we don’t have the expertise if there is any expertise to deal with it.

"(The earliest would be) end of June, beginning of July. But, again, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know what the medical experts are saying."

The promoter also spoke out on how fans do not understand how difficult negotiations have been during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"There are no substantive issues except for the pandemic," he explained. "Who’s going to put up money for a site unless they can attract people from the outside?

"There are no villains here other than the pandemic. Not Eddie. Everybody is behaving appropriately except the pandemic."

Ultimately, Arum’s displeasure stems from fans not understanding the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes.

Given the world we live in today, patience is truly a virtue, and with all the information that has already been released regarding the bout, fans are hopefully that an official statement is right around the corner.

1 of 15 Who is this heavyweight boxer? Oleksandr Usyk Ruslan Chigaev Alexander Povetkin Kubrat Pulev

All in all, the fight so many have pleaded for is coming to fruition at last, and it’s only a matter of time now before a formal announcement is made.

News Now - Sport News