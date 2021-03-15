Bret Hart is undoubtedly one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time.

'Hitman' was a Triple Crown Champion in the WWF, having five runs with the world heavyweight championship, while also capturing the Intercontinental and United States Championships.

The Canadian is also a rare two-time WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted both in 2006 and 2019.

Hart was also involved in the infamous 'Montreal Screwjob' - one of pro wrestling's most controversial moments of all time.

So to say he had a memorable career is quite an understatement.

But, despite everything Hart achieved, Eric Bischoff claims he was 'one of the least successful world champions' in history, and struggled to draw for the WWF.

"To this day, I do respect Bret, many aspects of Bret Hart as a performer," Bischoff said on his podcast, 83 Weeks.

"Bret Hart in my opinion is one of the best technical performers in his generation, not the biggest star.

"His drawing power in WWE is well documented by anybody who wants to do the research in any objective way. He was not a main event draw in WWE.

"That’s it, that’s a fact. It’s not my fault, I wasn’t there, I didn’t book him, it just didn’t work.

"He was the champion, he was the face of the company, and he was the least successful World Heavyweight Champion, or at least one of them, in WWE history which is a long freakin’ history."

Bischoff - the man who signed Hart to WCW in 1997 - certainly makes an interesting point.

For everything 'Hitman' achieved in the WWF, especially during his run as champion between 1992 and '97, it happened during a period when the company were struggling.

So if we're talking about drawing fans to events and selling PPVs, Bischoff has a point, even though some of those issues were out of Hart's control.

It's certainly an interesting discussion.

News Now - Sport News