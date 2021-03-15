It's now been over 12 months since the coronavirus pandemic began to wreak havoc across the world.

While much of the sporting world was brought to a halt for months, WWE continued on without ever missing a single weekly show or monthly PPV.

Sure, things have changed - most obviously the absence of a live crowd at any event since early 2020 - but for the company to have been producing content throughout the pandemic is admirable.

Backstage, of course, precautions have been taken to keep staff and talent safe every week.

Previous reports have suggested that WWE started out by temperature checking everyone attending TV tapings, before a string of positive outbreaks led to change.

Everyone is required to wear a mask properly backstage, while tests are now done every week before events.

While WWE can control what happens inside the Thunderdome and Performance Center, they can't control what happens elsewhere - and that's becoming a problem.

According to a report from Fightful, per WrestlingNews, Vince McMahon has become upset with his talent failing to take the proper COVID-19 precautions away from work.

The chairman and CEO has apparently sent messages either directly or indirectly to stars failing to follow precautions and is said to be unhappy with an incident that saw a wrestler or staff member unmasked at Disney World.

He also urged stars to follow COVID-19 safety precautions ahead of Super Bowl LV in February, over fears staff would be attending parties without wearing masks.

Given the dangers of coronavirus spreading, it's not a surprise that McMahon is trying to get his talent to follow protocol and it's little surprise he'd get upset if they don't.

WWE have done so well to keep things going during the pandemic and with a crowd expected back for WrestleMania 37, now is not the time to be taking unnecessary risks.

