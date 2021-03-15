Former Blackburn man David Dunn has jokingly welcomed Erik Lamela to the Rabona team, leaving Lee Trundle and Jason Cundy in stitches.

On Sunday afternoon, the North London derby certainly delivered in the action and drama department, as Lamela converted an eye-catching rabona.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, when he placed the ball through an Arsenal player's legs and into the bottom right-hand corner.

Following the goal, Lamela wheeled away in celebration while Sergio Reguilon held his hands on his head in disbelief.

The goal was also well-received on social media and retired footballer David Dunn saw his opportunity to congratulate the Tottenham man.

Dunn previously attempted a rabona during a Premier League match against Aston Villa.

However, instead of the ball flying into the back of net, the former midfielder tripped over his own feet and toppled to the floor.

“Welcome to the rabona team @ErikLamela,” the ex-Blackburn man ironically tweeted.

In response to Dunn’s social media post, both Trundle and Cundy replied to his tweet with an abundance of laughing emojis.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Well, it’s going to take something pretty special to beat Lamela’s effort for the March Goal of the Month award.

Coming onto the pitch to replace the injured Son Heung-min, the 29-year-old made his impact by skilfully finishing into the far corner.

Amazingly, the Tottenham man is no stranger to a wonder goal. Nearly six years ago, Lamela converted a similar strike against Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League.

With the ball bobbling around the edge of the area, the winger curled it past the goalkeeper with a spectacular rabona.

Unfortunately for the South American, his most recent effort has been slightly tainted, as Lamela was sent off later on in the fixture for a second bookable offence.

