RETRIBUTION looked like a stable with serious potential when they debuted in WWE last year.

For weeks, the masked and hooded figures caused havoc on both SmackDown and RAW, before eventually revealing themselves to the WWE Universe.

The four former NXT stars were introduced to the main roster with new nicknames in T-BAR, Reckoning, Slapjack and Mace.

Shortly after RETRIBUTION debuted, Ali was revealed as the real leader of the group and those five have been working closely since.

While the idea of an incognito, masked faction running roughshod over the roster was well received by fans at first, many believe the group have since lost momentum.

That, in part down, could be down to the names they've been given, with some trolls quick to take the mick on social media.

But this weekend, T-BAR - known as Dominik Dijakovic in NXT - revealed that his name stands for two very important things.

After an interaction with a fan on Twitter, he revealed that 'The T in T-BAR stands for Trans Rights' before following up with 'And the B in T-BAR stands for Black Lives Matter'.

It's great to see a WWE Superstar using their platform to promote social issues like these. Well done, T-BAR.

RETRIBUTION may be winning on social media, but sadly, the same can't always be said about what they're doing in the ring.

Since debuting on the main roster, the stable have had mixed fortunes. They were dominated soon after their call up by The Hurt Business - which quickly killed any momentum the group had.

After that, they lost twice to The New Day and once against Riddle and The Lucha House Party on RAW, only picking up a rare win against Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Riddle & Sheamus last November.

For RETRIBUTION to fulfil their full potential, they need to start picking up some wins.

News Now - Sport News