West Ham are in discussions with American financiers MSD Holdings over a deal which could see the Hammers handed a staggering £100m loan, according to the print edition of the Sunday Sun (14/03, page 59).

MSD have previously given financial backing to Southampton and Derby, whilst they also played an influential role in the recent takeover at Burnley.

It seems they have now set their sights on West Ham. It would not be the first time that the East London club have received help from the banking industry, having used Barclays in the past to create some funds. They still have two loans to repay to the banking firm.

This potential loan offers further good news for David Moyes' side after a hugely successful 2020/21 campaign. Having been tipped by many to face a relegation battle this term, the side have exceeded expectations, and are currently in the running for a top four spot.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

West Ham have been exceptional in the transfer market in recent times. Imagine what they could do with £100m at their disposal.

Moyes has been at the helm for the last three transfer windows, and has made clear improvements to the squad in each one.

In January 2020, Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen arrived and played major roles in keeping the team in the top-flight last season.

Last summer, Vladimir Coufal and Craig Dawson were added to bring solidity to the defence, before Jesse Lingard signed in January to increase the side's creativity.

Each deal has been a triumph, helping the side move into European contention.

With a substantial amount of money potentially on the horizon, this represents a golden opportunity for Moyes' men to establish themselves as a team who are capable of consistently challenging the 'big six'.

They can still be on the look out for bargains, as they have used this method so effectively since Moyes returned.

Meanwhile, they can also be in the market for one or two marquee signings who could take the club to the next level.

