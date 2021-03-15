Luke Shaw was outstanding once again as Manchester United beat West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Craig Dawson's own-goal in the 53rd minute meant United emerged slender 1-0 victors.

Shaw's standout moment came with United attempting to hold on to a crucial three points in the 87th minute.

The English left-back had the ball in his own half and under pressure from West Ham players.

But he was the calmest man in the stadium as he produced some lovely footwork to get himself out of a tight situation.

That moment led to some very high praise from Gary Neville on commentary.

“He’s on top of his game, Luke Shaw, no panic at all. He looked like he was in a bit of trouble, but he’s really relaxed and just moved his way out of a tight corner," Neville told Sky Sports, per the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s getting to the point now whereby in a lot of games, he looks like Manchester United’s best player.

"At the moment, he’s the best left-back in the country.”

On the back of Neville's comments, we've ranked the top 10 left-backs in the Premier League.

Only players that have played the majority of their games at left-back this season have been included. That means players like Joao Cancelo have been excluded.

10) Stuart Dallas

Dallas is probably the most versatile player in England's top tier. He can play pretty much any position and still perform at a very high level.

9) Matt Targett

Aston Villa have turned heads this season and Targett has been a major part of their success. An England call-up beckons.

8) Aaron Cresswell

Creswell, now 31, is having the season of his life. He's recorded 10 Premier League assists in 2020/21.

7) James Justin

Justin, although right-footed, is included as he's played the majority of his games at left-back this season. Unfortunately, his season has come to an end after an ACL injury.

6) Sergio Reguilon

Reguilon has made a big impression since signing for Spurs last summer. He would likely be higher up the list had he not suffered from injuries this campaign.

5) Ben Chilwell

Chilwell started the season off like a train but hasn't been first-choice in recent times.

4) Lucas Digne

Digne has been one of the top left-backs in the Premier League for the past few seasons. A strong defender and also a threat from set-pieces, the Frenchman has recorded 21 Premier League assists since signing for Everton in 2018.

3) Kieran Tierney

Tierney seems to have overcome the injury problems that have plagued him in recent years. He looks set to be Arsenal's starting left-back for many years to come.

2) Luke Shaw

Shaw has been absolutely tremendous in the past few months. He's finally showing why United paid £30 million for him while he was still a teenager.

1) Andy Robertson

Robertson may not be at his best this season but, despite his form, he remains one of the best left-backs in the world. He's directly contributed to 32 Premier League goals since the start of the 2018/19 season.

