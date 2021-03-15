Rangers transfer exclusive: Steven Gerrard keen on Britt Assombalonga

A big part of the current Rangers model appears to be attempting to land players towards the end of their contracts.

Indeed, with Bournemouth's Nnamdi Ofoborh due to join the Scottish champions in the summer after deals for Jack Simpson and Scott Wright were pushed through following similar agreements, it does appear to be a major part of their thinking.

Now, GIVEMESPORT can reveal that they have turned their attention to Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has also attracted interest from clubs in France and Belgium, while Boro boss Neil Warnock has previously suggested the former Nottingham Forest forward would have to take a significant pay cut if he wanted to stay on Teesside.

Heavily linked with a move to Bristol City in the January transfer window, Assombalonga was also stripped of the captaincy after Warnock revealed he didn't look right in training.

Still, despite a difficult campaign in which he has scored five times in nineteen starts, the DR Congo international would certainly be an attractive option on a free. Indeed, 219 Championship games have yielded 75 goals, hitting double figures in his last four full campaigns at that level.

Throughout his career, he's scored 131 goals in 344 appearances.

With the future of Jermain Defoe uncertain amid reports he could leave Ibrox at the end of the season, Assombalonga is of interest to Steven Gerrard's side on a free transfer.

Rangers certainly look keen on strengthening from a position of power as they weigh up a bargain move for the striker though they are likely to face competition from clubs on the continent.

Still, able to offer a route into Champions League football and riding the crest of a wave after their first title win in ten years, the Rangers project looks a very attractive one at the moment.

