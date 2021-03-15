Arsenal’s penalty on Sunday afternoon has sparked quite the debate, as Ian Wright, Glenn Hoddle and Jermaine Jenas all believe it was an incorrect decision.

With less than 30 minutes of the North London derby to go, Nicolas Pepe picked out Alexandre Lacazette with a pinpoint pass and the Frenchman was through on goal.

The Arsenal striker sliced his effort, but Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez brought down the forward seconds after, which resulted in Michael Oliver pointing towards the spot.

Lacazette then stepped up and converted the penalty, which ultimately provided Arsenal with the winning goal.

Oliver’s decision to award Arsenal a penalty ignited a debate on social media.

Michael Owen tweeted that it was “never a penalty” and one fan replied saying, “Never a penalty? You watching the same game?”

“Yes, with Ian Wright and Glenn Hoddle,” Owen responded.

“None of us thought it was a pen. Oh, and Lacazette says ‘we were lucky to get a penalty but we’ll take it’ in his interview with us.”

Meanwhile, former Spurs man Jenas also replied to a fan on Twitter who claimed that it was a penalty by saying, “You don’t understand football.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

In my book, it’s not a penalty.

When Lacazette receives the ball, he manages to turn and has the opportunity to unleash a shot on goal. However, he ultimately sliced his shot and missed a key opportunity for Arsenal.

Furthermore, Sanchez only comes into contact with the Gunners striker once Lacazette has already had his shot and isn’t denying him of a goal-scoring opportunity.

You can make a case that the Spurs defender’s challenge was rash and reckless but Jose Mourinho’s side will certainly feel hard done by following that decision.

