When Crystal Palace signed Jose Campana from Sevilla in 2013, it looked like an exciting addition for the club.

Campana had struggled to make the grade at the Spanish side, but there was no shame in that. Perhaps he would find his feet at Selhurst Park.

Or perhaps not.

Campana's Palace career

Campana started Palace's second game of the 2013/14 season. A week later, he provided an assist in a 3-1 victory over Sunderland. He appeared to be settling in quickly.

He delivered a further assist against Liverpool in October, but the Eagles were struggling badly. Following a 4-1 defeat to Fulham later that month, Ian Holloway was sacked.

His departure spelt the end of Campana's playing time. The Spanish midfielder would never play in the Premier League again.

What happened next?

New manager Tony Pulis clearly didn't fancy Campana. In January 2014, he was shipped out on loan to German side Nuremberg for the remainder of the campaign.

Campana managed to make ten top-flight appearances in Germany, but did not do enough to convince his parent club that he deserved a second chance in England.

In the summer of 2014, he was sold to Sampdoria. They did not appear to rate him either, as they loaned him out to Porto, before moving onto Spanish second division side Alcorcon.

Where is he now?

Back in Spain, Campana finally managed to show what he could do. Playing outside the top division, he was handed a run in the side and repaid the manager's faith.

Alcorcon secured a top-half finish, with Campana one of their standout performers, leading to an offer coming in from Levante in 2016.

Campana did not need a second invitation. He became a regular fixture in the starting XI as Levante stormed to the second division title.

In the years that have followed, he has put his Palace days firmly behind him, and proven that he can be an effective operator in La Liga.

He has made over 100 appearances for Levante, and even earned his first international cap last October against Portugal.

It has been some turnaround. Perhaps Palace wrote him off too soon.

