Controversial UFC star Jon Jones has made light of his colourful past, tweeting that steroids have made him ‘quite the shooter,’ as he gears up for his debut in the heavyweight division.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, followed on from a post on Jones’ Instagram where he was engaging in one of his favourite pastimes; shooting.

After his deadly accurate target practice was finished, Jones gave a rather tongue-in-cheek response as to what made him so good on the range, tweeting; "Man all these steroids are turning me into quite the shooter!"

Jones was clearly poking fun at himself (having tested positive and being suspended for banned substances on a couple of occasions) as well as mocking his haters, who will never forget those failed drugs tests and always be sceptical of his future fights.

Of course, Jones has one of the biggest fights of his career coming up as he makes the leap up to the heavyweight division.

Jones, often viewed as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, has dominated the lightweight division for the best part of a decade and now feels it’s time to step up and test himself against some of UFC’s best heavyweights.

As ‘Bones’ waits in the wings to fight the winner of UFC 260’s main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, which takes place later this month, he’s been stepping up his fitness and weight training regime in order to bulk up in time for the big fight.

Despite the controversies, no one can question Jones’ ability, and many will be looking forward to seeing how he performs in the higher weight division.

For sure, there will also be those who want him to fail given his past misdemeanours, but having conquered the lightweight division, a successful foray into the land of the heavyweights can surely secure his legacy in UFC and silence some of his critics.

