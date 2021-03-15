Diego Maradona will always be revered at Boca Juniors.

The legendary Argentine's passing was felt particularly deeply in his native country, and especially by everyone associated with his former club, for whom he had two spells across the 1980s and 1990s.

Maradona only left the first time around when he was signed by Barcelona for a then world-record fee of £5 million.

The news of his death in November of last year prompted a banner to be raised at La Bombonera bearing the words "Diego is eternal".

And many seem to think he's still watching over Boca after last night's Superclasico against River Plate, which was poised at 1-1 in the 89th minute.

River Plate were on the cusp of a winner, when Julian Alvarez headed towards goal.

What happened next can only really be explained by the supernatural.

Somehow, inexplicably, the ball bounced away from the goal line. Boca's goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, then quickly grabbed the rebound. Many fans joked that this was a divine intervention from the man himself - he probably used his hands, too.

The more times you see it, the harder it is to explain how the ball suddenly diverts.

As it was, the game finished 1-1 with a couple of red cards apiece, naturally.

It wouldn't be a Superclasico if it didn't threaten to descend into carnage at some stage, but we've never seen anything quite so eerie in the fixture.

