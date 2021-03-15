There was no shortage of controversy in the north London derby on Sunday.

Arsenal started off the better of the two sides but it was Tottenham who took the lead through Erik Lamela.

The Argentine produced a quite outrageous rabona that went through the legs of Thomas Partey and into the net.

Arsenal fought back though and were level at half-time. Kieran Tierney produced some good work down the left hand side and he pulled the ball back for Martin Odegaard to score.

The Gunners would score the only goal of the second half but it came in dubious circumstances.

Arsenal were given a penalty when Alexandre Lacazette was felled by Davinson Sanchez in the box.

Tottenham were incensed. Their players protested strongly but to no avail.

Lacazette would brush himself down before firing past Hugo Lloris.

Jose Mourinho was fuming in his post-match interview. He didn't think a penalty was the right call. Jermaine Jenas also protested on Match of the Day 2.

But what did former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg, think about the incident?

In his column for the Daily Mail, he sympathised with Tottenham but believed the decision to stick with a penalty was the right one.

"Jose Mourinho wasn't happy and I can understand why Arsenal's penalty will split opinion," he started.

"Alexandre Lacazette got his shot away — a poorly executed attempt it was, too — and then came the contact from Davinson Sanchez.

"The defender was trying to block the ball but the way he flew through Lacazette forced referee Michael Oliver into making his decision.

"Once this was given in real time, there was no way Tierney was going to overturn it.

"The contact was clearly there, and this was not a clear and obvious error from Oliver."

Another controversial moment came late on when Harry Kane's late challenge sent Gabriel flying.

Nothing was given at the time. VAR didn't even review the incident.

Clattenburg believes he should have been punished, but stops short of saying it was a red card offence.

"The Spurs striker did not lead with his elbow or forearm, so that's why he wasn't red-carded," he added.

"I would have shown him a yellow for it, given it was a reckless action."

