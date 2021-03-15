Two of the most powerful men in WWE history could soon square off as Bobby Lashley admits he’s open to a mammoth clash between himself and Brock Lesnar.

Lashley has recently won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, and therefore will not be short of suitors with a massive target now firmly placed on his back.

Despite the attention of former champion Drew McIntyre, Lashley has welcomed talks of a superfight between himself and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar.

Talk about an unstoppable force meeting the immovable object!

Speaking to TMZ Sports, as per The Sun, Lashley said: “Leading into WrestleMania's everybody's kinda been teasing the Brock name.

"He's there also, nobody knows where he is, but if he surfaces he's definitely someone to jump in there.

"I really don't care who it is, I know the former champ Drew was on fire, so I could have a match with him and really take him out and show who's boss.

"I think that would be really on the top of my list."

Despite haven’t not wrestled in WWE since last year’s WrestleMania, Lesnar is no stranger when it comes to a long hiatus before reappearing for a showdown at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Should he do so this year, it looks like it may be his last, with his WWE contract due to expire in August.

MMA Background

Of course, the potential match between the current and former WWE Champion would have an interesting subplot in that both men have an impressive MMA history.

Before Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, he won a title in UFC in his debut year, whereas Lashley has an impressive 15-2 record across different MMA companies.

For a while, both men’s priorities have been wrestling, with neither being involved in MMA since 2016, although Lesnar has flirted with a return with Dana White said to be interested in bringing him back.

Despite that, Lashley is confident that he would get the job done whether it be in the squared circle of WWE, or the Octagon.

Lashley continued: "Well, I'll tell you this; I woke up in the morning and did my cardio. I ate my breakfast, I'm doing some interviews, I gotta go workout after this.

"I'm gonna eat lunch - I can only control the things that I can control. I'm willing to fight, I'm willing to wrestle, I'm willing to do a 100m dash, I don't care.

"I like those big matches, Brock is one of the biggest things across sports industry, across the sports world, across the board.

So if I can have an opportunity to fight Brock or wrestle Brock or do anything against Brock I'm 100 percent in.

"And I will be ready, that's all I've gotta say about that.

"To Paul Heyman, Paul call me. Before you guys always said I had nothing or no reason for him to come after me. Now I do."

