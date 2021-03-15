Eden Hazard's Real Madrid career has been a nightmare.

The Belgian international signed for Los Blancos in a deal worth up to €150 million in 2019.

However, he has not performed anywhere near his capabilities due to being ravaged by injuries.

After missing a month with a muscle injury, Hazard returned to first team action last weekend.

He played 13 minutes against Elche and there were hopes his injury woes were behind them.

However, it appears he has not rid of his injury curse.

Zinedine Zidane, speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, has confirmed that Hazard is injured again.

Yes, Hazard will spend more time on the sidelines.

"He's not in good shape to be with us. We'll get the message out soon," he said, per realtotal.de.

"I can not say more. In the end, it's things that can't be explained. But at the moment he's not in good shape for tomorrow. I want to stay positive and hope it's just something small. "

Karim Benzema added: “He hasn't had much luck since arriving in Madrid. That makes me sad. He is injured, but hopefully he will recover quickly because we need him."

Real Madrid have confirmed a right psoas injury, which could keep him out for 4-6 weeks.

The numbers behind Hazard's injury hell is staggering.

He's played just 36 times for Real Madrid, missing 50.

His latest injury is his 11th since he's been at the club. Per Transfermarkt, he's been injured for 320 days of his Real Madrid career and counting.

It's a real shame that Hazard has suffered from so many fitness issues. He's an incredible player on his day but he hasn't been able to show what he is capable of.

It must be extremely frustrating for the 30-year-old.

