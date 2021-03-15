In 2008, West Ham signed a 22-year-old Uruguayan defender named Walter Lopez.

The South American country has produced some outstanding talents over the years, including Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan. Could Lopez enjoy similar success in Europe?

Not quite.

Lopez's West Ham career

The left-back failed to feature for the Hammers until the first game of 2009. Even then he was only handed three minutes off the bench.

Having struggled to even make the squad in the first half of the season, Lopez did at least make the bench on a regular basis after Christmas. He was clearly viewed as just a back-up option, though.

In total, he managed to play 19 minutes of Premier League football in 2008/09. And with that, he was gone, never to play in England's top division again.

What happened next?

Within a year of signing for West Ham, Lopez returned to his homeland. From here, he was loaned out to Italian side Brescia for a year.

Further spells in Uruguay occurred, either side of a season in Romania, before he decided to test himself for a year in Paraguay.

At this stage, it was becoming clear that Lopez was struggling to find a home at any club. He would manage a handful of appearances, and then be moved onto his next destination.

Finally, in 2016, he decided to give Italy another go.

What is he doing now?

And that is where he is currently playing. Having originally joined Serie B outfit Benevento, Lopez switched to Spezia in 2017.

In his solitary season at the club, he made 38 league appearances, registering eight goal contributions. That was not enough to earn him a longer stay, however.

He has since played for Ternana nd Salernitana and last month he secured a move to Triestina.

In Italy, it seems that Lopez has found a place where he is comfortable. Yet 12 years after leaving West Ham, he is still struggling to prove that he is a long-term option for any side.

