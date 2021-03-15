Just how encyclopaedic is your footballing knowledge?

Here at GIVEMESPORT we've already tested our readers with quizzes on obscure players, transfer windows, shirt numbers and many more.

Each quiz requires its own specialist knowledge and powers of recollection, and we're here to provide you with another brain-teasing test that only the true trivia titans will stand a chance of scoring full marks on.

We've stripped back all information and clues and left you with a straightforward challenge: identify these 20 players from Europe's top 5 leagues by looking at their eyes.

It's a quiz that went down a treat at GMS towers in the pre-pandemic era, and one that will undoubtedly challenge the limits of your photographic memory.

Football fans are often keen to brag about an obscure fact or a niche statistic that they happen to know, but who's really been paying attention to events across the continent in recent years?

Well, we're about to find out.

In this quiz you'll be presented with 20 different sets of eyes from players who are plying their trade in either the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A or Ligue 1, and you'll be asked to identify the correct player from four given options.

Sounds easy, right?

Take the quiz to find out just how much you know about European footballers, and don't forget to tag your mates and share your score on social media!

1 of 20 Let's start with an easy one. Which footballer do these eyes belong to? Dele Alli Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo Ander Herrera

