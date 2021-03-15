Manchester United have long felt they have a significant card up their sleeve in the race for Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has scored 33 goals in 30 appearances this season, catapulting him into yet another race for his signature a little over a year after joining Borussia Dortmund.

United boast one major advantage in that tug-of-war, of course, under the management of the 20-year-old's compatriot and former Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Per Transfermarkt, Haaland is currently valued at €110 million. A price tag of such magnitude put United off signing Jadon Sancho last summer, but they may feel differently when it comes to signing a new centre-forward.

Anthony Martial, who has often operated in a lone role role, has scored just four Premier League goals this season. Performances like one conjured up by the Frenchman against Manchester City are all too few.

Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, is 34 and there are reportedly frustrations surrounding his fitness.

All that suggests there could be something in the persistent links to Haaland - and, in fact, the Manchester Evening News have now gone a step further.

The newspaper reports that United have now "settled" on him as their "priority" centre-forward signing as they feel they have never properly replaced Romelu Lukaku.

There have been some quick fixes - moving a number of United's wider forwards into a central role and even scrambling to sign Odion Ighalo on loan - but the void left by Lukaku's departure for Inter Milan has never been filled.

Per the same report, United have also considered signing Tottenham's Harry Kane, but Spurs believe their Premier League rivals would not be able to afford him.

That has solidified Haaland as their number one choice and they are willing to sanction his wage demands of around £350,000.

The club were keen to bolster their centre-back options, too. However, they will only be able to splash out on one high-profile player and their recent goal drought has pointed them towards a new striker.

Manchester City could provide competition as they look to replace Sergio Aguero, who is out of contract this summer.

If United were willing to wait, they could potentially sign him for just €75 million next summer when his release clause kicks in at Dortmund.

The Bundesliga club are willing to sell him earlier than that due to the financial impact of the ongoing public health crisis.

And United feel they've waited long enough, having initially tried to sign him when he was with RB Salzburg. Mino Raiola was blamed for that deal collapsing - shock - but even the super-agent's involvement won't deter Solskjaer from getting his man.

