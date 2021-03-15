The wait may finally be over!

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have reportedly put pen to paper on a two-fight deal, as per ESPN, with both bouts set to happen in 2021.

Sports Center broke the news on their official Twitter account, stating that ESPN have learned of the deal that has been agreed between the two heavyweight champions.

They wrote: "Breaking: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the heavyweight titles, ESPN has learned."

Not only has the deal been signed, it's also been revealed that BOTH fights will happen in 2021, with the first likely to happen early summer and the rematch set to take place at the backend of the year.

Some good news in 2021? Who'd have thought it!

So finally, after all the cheap shots, after all the call-outs, after all the he-says, she-says, it looks like we finally, FINALLY, have our superfight.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. Champion vs Champion. Britain vs Britain.

It's arguably going to be the biggest fight in boxing history, comfortably the biggest fight in British boxing history, and it's going to happen this year. TWICE!

Fury, who won the WBC belt back in February last year by defeating American Deontay Wilder, will put his title and his undefeated status on the line, whilst AJ will put up his WBA, WBO, IBF & IBO straps.

Unlike Fury, AJ doesn't have that undefeated status to defend, suffering a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr back in 2019, but he would love nothing more than being the first man to put a blemish on the Gypsy King's clean record.

The announcement came from out of nowhere, in reality, because not too long before, Bob Arum was telling boxing fans to 'go f*** themselves' and 'get a life' with regards to people losing their patience when it comes to the fight being finalised and agreed.

However, with today's news, it seems like everything is essentially signed, sealed and delivered, with just a few minor issues to be ironed out.

The heavyweight unification fight we have all been waiting for is happening.

