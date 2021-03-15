On Sunday evening, shocking reports emerged from France detailing a ‘very violent’ robbery at the house of Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine was playing in Paris Saint-Germain’s shock defeat to Nantes but he was substituted after sporting director Leonardo was informed of the situation happening at the player’s home in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Di Maria headed straight down the tunnel and out of the stadium as he rushed to his wife and kids.

It’s now been reported that thieves left with more than €500,000 worth of jewellery and watches.

RMC have revealed how the burglars entered the home through the gym which is situated in the basement. They took the elevator up to the second floor and left with a safe containing the jewellery and watches.

Di Maria’s wife and two daughters were on the ground floor and didn’t meet the thieves and had no contact with them. That’s not to say they’re not ‘extremely shocked’ by the break-in.

But things were a bit more ‘violent’ for PSG teammate Marquinhos whose house was also broken into.

The house is on the same complex as the Argentine's and his father was reportedly ‘roughed up’ and ‘pushed around’ but not ‘beaten’ during the robbery. Some reports say he received blows to the thorax and head but isn’t injured. He was locked in a room with his two daughters (Marquinhos’ sisters) during the 30-40 minute theft.

They left with €2,000 in cash and three bags - the contents of which are yet to be identified. There’s the belief that it’s worth ‘tens of thousands of euros.’

According to the police, the two burglaries weren’t committed by the same people as they happened at the same time but an investigation is ongoing.

The most important thing is that all the victims involved are safe and well - even if they’re shaken up by the shocking events.

