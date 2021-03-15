Man Utd transfers: Journalist gives update on Kane & Haaland interest

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has indicated Erling Haaland has become Manchester United’s priority strike target, with the club cooling their interest in Harry Kane.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a new striker and the Manchester Evening News' United chief writer has provided an important update.

According to Luckhurst, the club's priority has shifted to Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Haaland.

“United have settled on Erling Haaland as their striker priority,” the journalist tweeted.

“Issues galore but new structure unanimously agree Haaland’s the ideal No.9 after receiving little encouragement over any move for Harry Kane.”

The England striker - who Transfermarkt value at £108m - was previously linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but it appears that this deal is no longer on the cards with the United hierarchy keen to bring in the Norwegian instead.

Haaland has been in scintillating form in the Bundesliga this season. Across 38 appearances in all competitions, the 20-year-old has scored 41 goals. This has earned the striker a WhoScored average rating of 7.83.

Spurs fans will certainly breathe a sigh of relief after hearing these new developments.

Last year, Kane revealed that he would consider departing North London if the club failed to show signs of progress - Spurs are still awaiting their first trophy since the 2008 League Cup triumph.

It remains to be seen what will happen this summer, especially if Kane excels at the Euros with England.

Nevertheless, with United's attention shifted towards Haaland, it seems Spurs have one less suitor to worry about and considering very few clubs can afford Kane anyway, even eliminating a single club from the mix is a big boost.

The English striker has been incredibly important to Spurs this season, as the striker has recorded 37 goal contributions across 41 appearances.

And with Spurs already booked in for a League Cup final clash with Manchester City at the end of the season, they have on the horizon a chance to show Kane he can win trophies while staying in North London.

