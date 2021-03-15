Leeds United: Where is former Elland Road star Rodolph Austin now?

Leeds are flying high at the moment, back in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, with Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas pulling the strings in midfield. It has not always been this way, though.

Back in 2012, Leeds were languishing in the Championship. They turned to a little-known Jamaican to try to drive the team forwards.

Austin's Leeds career

That player was Rodolph Austin. The midfielder had caught the eye playing for Norwegian side Brann. How would he settle into life in England?

The answer: pretty well. In his maiden campaign, Austin made 31 league appearances for Leeds, establishing himself in the side from the outset.

The following year, his role in the team only grew as he was handed the captain's armband for the majority of the season. Unfortunately for Leeds, they were not getting any closer to promotion. Finishing 15th in 2013/14 was a bitter disappointment.

The next term did not go any better, and it became clear that the side needed a change of direction. After playing in over 100 games for the club, Austin was released.

What happened next?

Austin's time in Norway had given him a taste of Scandinavia. He clearly liked it.

In September 2015, Austin was offered the chance to join Danish outfit Brondby. During his two years at the club, he featured in 32 league matches, and helped the club to a second-placed finish in 2016/17.

The side had just missed out on a first league title since 2005, and Austin departed on a free transfer in the summer of 2017 when another Danish team made their move.

Where is he now?

Upon signing for Esbjerg, Austin made the decision to drop down a division. He was not outside the top-flight for long - the side won promotion in his first season.

They were relegated back down to the second tier in 2019/20, and are now trying to secure another promotion with Austin as captain.

The 35-year-old continues to lead from the front, just as he did when he was at Leeds.

