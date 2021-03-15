Daily Digest: Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor joins Sussex coaching team

In today’s news: Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby star for Chelsea, Saracens pull clear of Harlequins at the top of the Premier 15’s and a former England cricket legend joins the Sussex coaching team.

Sarah Taylor joins Sussex coaching staff

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has joined the coaching team at Sussex for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old, who played 226 for England, will work as a wicket-keeping coach on a part-time basis.

Taylor retired from international cricket in 2019, citing anxiety as a factor, but will forever be regarded as one of the game’s greatest players.

Having made her debut as a 17-year-old in 2006, Taylor went on to win two 50-over World Cups, one T20 World Cup and three Ashes series.

Alongside senior wicketkeepers Ben Brown and Phil Salt, Taylor will also coach the county’s academy players.

Chelsea thrash Bristol City to retain Continental Cup

Chelsea retained the Women’s League Cup with a record-breaking 6-0 win over Bristol City at Vicarage Road.

Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick, while Fran Kirby played a part in all six goals as Chelsea romped to victory.

It was a faultless performance from Emma Hayes’ side, who showcased their class in full effect and maintained their dream of winning a clean sweep of trophies this season.





For Bristol City, it was a record defeat in a League Cup final, with interim coach Matt Beard admitting that the occasion got the better of his side.

Chelsea’s victory was marred only by the injury to defender Maren Mjelde who was stretchered off in the second half with a serious knee problem.

Reading held to goalless draw against Spurs

Reading recorded an eighth league draw of the season, after a goalless encounter with Tottenham at the Madejski Stadium.

Jess Fishlock had the best chance of the game for the hosts, hitting the post just before half-time, but a draw seemed a fair result on reflection.

Spurs had the better of the chances in the second half but Reading keeper Grace Moloney continued her impressive form to deny Rehanne Skinner’s side a first league win in five games.

This result does little to help either team, as Tottenham remain eighth, while Reading are still sixth and five points behind fifth-placed Everton.

Saracens win again to stay top of Premier 15’s table

Saracens extended their lead at the top of the Premier 15’s table with a comprehensive 47-18 victory over Sale Sharks.

The win moves Saracens six points ahead of Harlequins and nine ahead of Loughborough, having now played the same number of games as their nearest rivals..

Poppy Cleall scored a hat-trick inside 20 minutes for the home side but was then forced off through injury in the second half.

Sale meanwhile, remain ninth, with just two wins to their name this season.

Both sides play again on Saturday, as Saracens meet Exeter Chiefs and Sale face DMP Durham Sharks.

Muguruza claims first WTA title in almost two years

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA title since April 2019, as she won the Dubai Championships in straight sets.

The 27-year-old beat Czech Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 6-3, as she saved a set point in the opening set to clinch victory.

Muguruza had lost her last three WTA finals heading into the match but battled back from a shaky start to win her eighth singles title.

Speaking afterwards, Muguruza said: "It means a lot. It's never easy to win titles.

"I'm excited that it happened now after a few finals that didn't go my way. It was a nice relief.”

