Tottenham transfer news: Mourinho keen on landing another bargain from Southampton

While much of the narrative surrounding Jose Mourinho's style of play in recent seasons has largely centred around his apparent unwillingness to attack, it is the defence that has seriously troubled him at Tottenham Hotspur.

Only four teams have scored more than Mourinho's Spurs in the Premier League this season and, while they aren't exactly the leakiest defence in the division, the problems at the back have been lamented at times during his first full campaign in charge.

With that in mind, the North London giants are reportedly planning a transfer swoop this summer in order to help shore things up.

According to yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 71) Spurs are keen on a move for Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard.

The towering Danish central defender is out of contract next summer and there is reportedly a belief they could land another bargain, having signed former teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in August 2020.

For a reported £15m, the central midfielder has been hailed as a wonderful signing for the club.

Mourinho is understood to have made the signing of a central defender a priority and the 28-year-old is said to be high on his list of targets.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though Vestergaard initially struggled after moving to the South Coast, his improvement has been rapid, as noted by The Athletic, who also spoke of his ability to play the ball out from the back with both feet.

A dominant figure in the air, his average of 3.6 aerial duels won per game (via WhoScored) outranks all of Toby Alderwiereld, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez while he also makes more interceptions over the same period (1.6).

Tottenham aren't a particularly impressive team in the air. In fact, they average 16.8 duels off the ground won per game (only the tenth highest in the league) so moving for someone capable of improving that statistic could really help add another layer to their side.

Also a palpable goal threat from set-pieces having scored three times this season (only three Tottenham players have scored more in the league so far) he does look like someone who can help contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Compared to Virgil van Dijk by talkSPORT pundit Martin Keown following Southampton's win over Liverpool back in January, the 28-year-old is currently valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, so perhaps a bargain could be found should Spurs move for him.

