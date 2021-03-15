Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer in talks to replace Aitor Karanka as Blues manager

Following a dismal run of results in the Championship, Birmingham City opted to part ways with Aitor Karanka on Sunday.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Spaniard is no longer the manager of the Blues as his short spell at St Andrew's was brought to a halt after his side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bristol City.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, Birmingham are only three points above the relegation zone and have played four more games than fellow strugglers Rotherham United.

Set to face Reading on Wednesday, the Blues will need to produce a top display if they are to avoid defeat to Veljko Paunovic's side who are fighting for a play-off place this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Birmingham are in discussions with Lee Bowyer over the managerial vacancy at St Andrew's.

The 44-year-old, who played for the Blues between 2009 and 2011, resigned as Charlton Athletic manager today and could be in charge for the club's clash with Reading if he reaches an agreement with the board.

After leading the Addicks to promotion to the Championship in 2019, Bowyer was unable to prevent his side from making an immediate return to League One last year as they suffered relegation on the final day of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Bowyer ultimately failed in his quest to establish Charlton as a Championship side last season, there is no reason why he cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success at St Andrew's if he is appointed as the Blues' new manager.

Despite having to deal with two changes in ownership during his time at The Valley, Bowyer led the Addicks to within a point of safety during the previous campaign and had the club well-placed for a play-off push in League One this season before his departure.

After winning just three of their last 19 league games, Birmingham had no other choice than to part ways with Karanka earlier this week as keeping him at the club may have resulted in a certain relegation.

Providing that Bowyer is able to motivate the Blues' players and learn from his previous experiences at this level, he could be the right man to guide them to safety in May.

However, the former Leeds United player cannot afford to make a slow start to his stint at Birmingham as Rotherham will be determined to overtake them in the Championship standings.

