WSL Analysis: Which team is favourite to sign Ebony Salmon next year?

As Bristol City suffered a humbling Continental Cup final defeat to Chelsea yesterday, Ebony Salmon’s lone display of power, flair and finesse epitomised two things.

First, that Salmon has the potential to be a world-class player in years to come. Bristol City coach Matt Beard recently stressed to reporters: “Let’s not muck about here, she is going to go to the very top.

“She’s got more than just playing ‘off the shoulder’. She’s strong, she’s quick, she’s good in tight spaces, and speaking as an Englishman, what a player England have got for the future.”

The second certainty is that Salmon is far too good to potentially be playing in the Championship. Indeed, in just 10 league starts this season, Salmon has notched six goals and has the seventh-highest expected goals per 90 minutes of any player in the Women’s Super League.

Though Bristol City are by no means predestined for relegation, it remains to be seen whether Salmon’s heroics can keep her team in the division.

If Matt Beard’s side do succumb to the second tier of English football, then a handful of clubs will surely be lining up to secure her services.

Here are five teams that could be tempted to move for the young striker:

Reading

Reading learned of Salmon’s match-winning capabilities the hard way as the 20-year-old inspired Bristol City to their second league win of the season against the Royals.

It may have been enough to convince Kelly Chambers that Salmon would be an ideal fit for a side that is pushing to challenge the top four in the near future.

A clinical striker is exactly what the club needs at present, with no player having registered more than four league goals so far this season.

The likes of Rachel Rowe and Natasha Harding have impressed more recently, but given the experience of Fara Williams and Jess Fishlock already in the Royals’ ranks, Salmon could be the injection of youth needed to take Reading to that next level.

Manchester City

Man City indeed have a plethora of world-class options at their disposal, but perhaps it wouldn’t hurt to have one more?

Ellen White has proved to be an outstanding signing and an ever-reliable figure in front of goal, but the opportunity for Salmon to learn from one of the league’s greatest ever strikers is surely a favourable prospect for both club and player.

White is also yet to confirm an extension on the two-year contract she signed in 2019, so City will be keen to secure a replacement should she decide to leave the club.

Either way, Salmon emerges as an ideal option. Young, English and a proven WSL goalscorer, there is no telling how many goals the forward could score with a team of world-class players fashioning chances at will.

Manchester United

Having been released by Man United just two years ago without making a first-team appearance, it would be some story for Salmon to return to her former club.

Though United do boast the likes of Christen Press up front, the American has struggled with injury since joining, and Casey Stoney could look to strengthen her depth in this area.

With the emergence of other young English talents such as Ella Toone in recent years, United may now be convinced that Salmon could follow in the same footsteps.

Arsenal

This may seem like a wildly outlandish suggestion on the surface, especially with the irreplaceable Vivianne Miedema in their ranks, but reports have emerged linking the Dutch forward with a big-money move to Lyon.

Should Miedema decide to part ways with the London club, then filling the void left by the WSL’s all-time leading scorer suddenly becomes imperative.

Though other big names would surely emerge as tempting replacements, Salmon’s pace, power and precise finishing mirrors that of Miedema to some extent, and Arsenal could well be convinced by these similarities.

Leicester

After a hard-fought win against Durham at the weekend, Leicester appear destined to be the newly promoted team to the Women’s Super League next season.

Provided they do secure top-flight status, Leicester will be desperate to strengthen as they bid to stay in the division, and Salmon could be the perfect fit.

Though she might draw interest from bigger sides, if Salmon is intent on game-time and prefers a role similar to the one she plays for Bristol City, then a move to Leicester does make logical sense.

