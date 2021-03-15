Queens Park Rangers news: Hoops eyeing up swoop for Scottish winger

Queen Park Rangers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Wednesday when they face Millwall at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

After securing back-to-back victories over Bristol City and Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month, the Hoops would have fancied their chances of beating Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

However, a second-half strike from Terriers midfielder Juninho Bacuna sealed an unlikely three points for Carlos Corberan's side.

Currently 13th in the Championship, QPR could climb above the Robins and Stoke City in the standings by beating Millwall.

All-but-guaranteed to be in the second-tier next season, it is hardly a shock that Hoops manager Mark Warburton is already looking towards adding to his squad this summer.

According to Football Insider, QPR are reportedly eyeing up a potential swoop for Rangers winger Josh McPake who is currently on loan at Harrogate Town.

The Hoops sent a scout to watch the Scotsman play for the Sulphurites in their clash with Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

Since joining Harrogate on a short-term loan deal in January, McPake has scored twice in 14 appearances in League Two.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst McPake has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.83 following his move to Harrogate, there is no guarantee that he will be able to deliver the goods at Championship level.

Having only made one appearance for Rangers during his career to date, the 19-year-old's failure to force his way into Steven Gerrard's plans this season may result in him leaving Ibrox this summer.

However, regardless of whether McPake is available, it could be argued that QPR need to sign players who know exactly what it takes to succeed in the Championship if they are to push on next season under Warburton.

Therefore, instead of spending money on signing McPake whose deal at Rangers doesn't expire until 2022, the Hoops should look elsewhere in order to make improvements to their squad.

News Now - Sport News