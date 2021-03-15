Man Utd news: Summer transfer budget revealed

While Manchester United are widely regarded as one of the richest clubs in the world, the current financial landscape of the game has seen top clubs largely stop spending in the kind of manner we've become so accustomed to.

Indeed, while the Old Trafford giants did manage to bring the likes of Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Ahmed Diallo and Edinson Cavani to the club over the course of the summer just gone, they were also priced out of a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

According to The Metro, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won't exactly be in line for huge money this summer either.

They claim that top brass at the Theatre of Dreams will make around £80m available as a transfer budget though the Norwegian is believed to be hoping to raise around £60m through player sales.

For his part, Solskjaer is thought to want to sign a central defender, a defensive midfielder and a right-winger, as well as another striker, should Cavani leave amid his links with a move to Boca Juniors.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With the biggest clubs in the world generally not spending like they used to given the COVID-19 pandemic, it is of little surprise to hear United won't exactly be breaking the bank this summer.

Still, Solskjaer's hopes of raising funds do at least look realistic. After all, Jesse Lingard is impressing at West Ham United while Diogo Dalot has recently made some good contributions to AC Milan's title push in Serie A, namely scoring in a recent win over Hellas Verona.

Phil Jones, meanwhile, was linked with the likes Newcastle United, Derby County and Burnley since the opening of the January window, so perhaps there's scope to sell him too.

It does look like a difficult transfer window to navigate after most European clubs have gone over a year without playing in front of full stadiums but, hopefully for United, they can shift out some of their deadwood.

