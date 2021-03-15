Tottenham are looking at making a number of signings this summer including Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard, The Mirror reports.

Jose Mourinho is set to enter his second full season as Tottenham’s manager and it’s believed that he wants to bring in an array of fresh faces.

According to The Mirror, a new centre-back is on the top of the agenda for the Spurs boss and Saints defender Vestergaard is on his list of targets.

For Tottenham’s last four Premier League outings, Mourinho has relied on a defensive partnership of Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez.

During this time, the pair have had a hand in keeping two clean sheets and conceded just three goals.

Meanwhile, Vestergaard - who Transfermarkt value at £13.5m - has been a stand-out performer on the South Coast.

The Danish international has featured prominently in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side and has earned a WhoScored rating of 7.09, which is only bested by James Ward-Prowse throughout the Saints squad.

So, with everything considered, would Vestergaard be a good signing for Spurs?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie have their say below...

Tom Kelly

"In Tottenham's front three they have Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Gareth Bale - arguably the most threatening attacking force in the Premier League. Spurs need to back up this attacking might in their defence, but I don't think Vestergaard is the way to go.

"Although the Dane would be a reasonable investment, he's not going to significantly improve the defensive situation in North London overnight. Mourinho reportedly wants to make a number of signings this summer, which suggests that he wants to pull the squad in a new direction.

"It would be sensible for Spurs to look at somebody who is slightly younger and not approaching their 30th birthday."

Sam Brookes

"Mourinho has tried a number of different central defensive partnerships this season. None have really worked for a sustained period.

"In recent weeks, the Portuguese coach has turned to Alderweireld and Sanchez. Whilst the duo have been reasonably solid, Sanchez’s mistake against Arsenal on Sunday was a perfect example of how defensive errors have not been eradicated yet.

"Meanwhile, Vestergaard has been in fine form this season. In his third year in the Premier League, he has elevated his game to a new level. Indeed, it was noticeable that Southampton only won once when he was injured for seven matches after Christmas.

"At 6 foot 6, he is a formidable defender, and is also a handful in the opposition box, having scored three top-flight goals already this term. He may be just the type of player who can make the step up and cement his place in Spurs’ line-up for the next few years if he moves to North London."

Josh Cole

"Although Tottenham do need to add to their centre-back options this summer, signing Vestergaard would likely be a big mistake.

"Part of the second-worst defence in the Premier League at Southampton, the 28-year-old has been unable to prevent his side from suffering heavy defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Leeds United recently.

"Whilst Vestergaard is averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating on 7.09, there is no guarantee that he will be able to avoid injury if he moves to Tottenham having missed seven games already this season.

"Furthermore, if Spurs are to launch a push for a top-four finish next season under Mourinho, it could be argued that they should splash the cash on a player who has delivered the goods on a more consistent basis in recent years."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Yes, Vestergaard would be a good signing for Tottenham and potentially ideal for Sanchez.

"With the Colombian being the fastest centre-back at Spurs and someone who likes to defend on the front foot (averaging 2.3 tackles per game, the third-highest in their squad) pairing him with someone capable of defending deeper and clearing up any aerial duels might be a better way of bringing the best out of him.

"Indeed, the towering Dane wins 3.6 of those per game on average - more than any Spurs defender - and is also capable of playing the ball out from the back with both feet, potentially helping their build-up play.

"With his contract beginning to wind down, he could be another Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg type bargain."

