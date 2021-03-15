Leeds United news: Marcelo Bielsa eyeing up move for Liverpool full-back

Leeds United will be looking to make a return to winning ways on Friday when they head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Since beating Southampton 3-0 last month, the Whites have only managed to pick up one point from their last three games.

However, after holding Chelsea to a draw last Saturday, Leeds may fancy their chances of securing a league double over Fulham.

Currently 12th in the Premier League standings, the Whites will extend the gap between them and the relegation zone to 13 points with a win later this week and thus take a major step towards securing survival.

Despite the fact that the summer transfer window is not set to open until after the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is already reportedly looking at ways to improve his squad.

According to page 69 of the print edition of the Sunday Mirror, the Whites are looking into the possibility of signing Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci.

Yet to feature for the Reds' senior side this season, the 20-year-old's existing deal at Anfield expires in June and he is expected to leave the reigning Premier League champions.

Making reference to Leeds' transfer preferences in the upcoming window earlier this month, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay said: "They will tweak things again this summer.

"They'll make more signings and if the transfers are well judged, you'll see the strength of the best 18 improve again.

"It has to be gradual because Leeds can't spend without limits and they'll hit a point where it becomes difficult to spend what you need to compete with the best sides.

"But that's where the clever recruitment can help, Leicester [City] have got it right."

1 of 15 WHO WAS TOP SCORER DURING THE 2019/20 CAMPAIGN? Harrison Hernandez Bamford Klich

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Leeds are looking to adopt the stance mentioned by Hay this summer, signing Larouci could turn out to be a shrewd move as he will not cost the club too much in terms of money.

Whereas the defender will have to be nurtured by Bielsa due to the fact that he lacks experience at senior level, he will offer added competition at the left-back position and could follow in the footsteps of Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk who have both featured in the Premier League this season.

Given that Ezgjan Alioski has yet to agree a new deal at Elland Road despite the fact that his current deal expires in June, Leeds will need to draft a list of replacements for the defender if he decides to leave.

Although Larouci has yet to demonstrate whether he is capable of delivering the goods at the highest level, the Whites may benefit from taking a risk on him in the long-term if he makes considerable strides in terms of his development in the coming years.

