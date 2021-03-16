Wolves have reached an agreement in principle to sign Hibernian's teenage goalkeeper Murray Johnson this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

Johnson is yet to make his senior debut for the Scottish club, but had a trial at Manchester City last month. Everton have also reportedly shown interest in the youngster.

However, it seems that Wolves are set to beat their Premier League rivals in the race for Johnson's signature in what is viewed as a major coup by the Midlands club.

Johnson only signed his first professional deal back in January, but at 6 foot 2 he is already an imposing presence and an exciting prospect. It is expected to cost Wolves a six-figure sum to bring him over to Molineux.

Performance-related add-ons will also be included in the contract, meaning a further payment will be made to Hibernian should Johnson go on to feature in the Wolves first-team.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Johnson could hardly have a better role model to learn from than Rui Patricio. Wolves' current shot-stopper has been a positive influence at the club since arriving at Molineux in 2018.

The 90-cap international won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal, before adding the UEFA Nations League trophy three years later. These achievements prove that he has been a consistently high performer over a prolonged period, and that has continued into the current campaign.

Patricio has kept eight clean sheets this term, ensuring that the side remain a difficult outfit to break down.

With back-up goalkeeper John Ruddy looking set to leave this summer when his contract expires, it seems that Matija Sarkic will return from his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town to provide cover for Patricio.

Adding Johnson to their ranks will mean that Wolves are starting to build a strong goalkeeping unit. It appears that Sarkic and Johnson will be given time to develop within the squad environment, before eventually looking to prove that they can replace Patricio in the years to come.

