It was a historic night at Camp Nou on Monday.

Lionel Messi was playing his 767th match for the club, equalling Xavi’s record.

He marked the occasion with two incredible goals and a quite sensational performance during the 4-1 victory. They were his 660th and 661st goals of his incredible Camp Nou career.

His first came after 13 minutes.

He found space on the edge of the penalty area and curled a beautiful effort off the underside of the bar. The ball bounced down, back up off the woodwork and into the back of the net. Very aesthetically pleasing indeed.

In the second half, Messi turned provider for Oscar Mingueza to score his first Barcelona goal as he headed in from the Argentine’s inch-perfect cross.

And Messi brought the curtain down on a historic night with another delightful strike.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner cut inside on his left foot and curled the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards. Just too good.

If you missed his two goals and overall incredible performance, check out his individual highlights below:

Amazing.

Barcelona summed up his brilliance rather well in a tweet after the match.

They highlighted some of his stats both during the match and throughout his career.

Messi will break Xavi’s appearance record if he plays against Real Sociedad at the weekend.

But it remains to be seen just by how much Messi will set the new appearance record.

His contract expires in the summer and it’s still unclear whether he will remain in Catalonia beyond the summer.

Whether he stays or goes, he will be leaving the club’s record appearances maker, goalscorer and the greatest player in the history of Barcelona.

Even Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman admits they're 'lucky' to still have him.

“I cannot say more about Leo,” Koeman told a press conference. “The level he has for many years, many games. He has equalled Xavi and on Sunday in principle he will surpass him. He is the most important man in the history of Barca. Luckily he is still with us.

“I think he’s shown he’s the best player in the world. The first goal he scored was fantastic, and he deserves to be the focal point of this team. The team is confident. We cannot lose more points because we have already lost quite a few.”

Pedri, who was called up to Spain's first-team earlier this week tried to put it into words what's it really like to play alongside Messi.

“To play alongside Leo is an absolute joy. I enjoy going to training everyday,” said the 18-year-old. “Whenever I get it, I try and pass to him because every time he touches the ball, something happens. It’s absolutely crazy what he’s achieving. He’s the best player in the world.”

