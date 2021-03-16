WrestleMania season really is hotting up with just four weeks to go until the big event.

This week's RAW was full of shocks and surprises, with a number of very interesting matches being set for this weekend's Fastlane PPV and 'The Show of Shows' beyond that.

On top of that, the WWE Universe were also treated to a surprise title change on Monday night. Check out the full results from RAW below.

Drew McIntyre def. The Miz

After the stage was set for Drew McIntyre to challenge Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, mayhem broke out as The Miz and Sheamus also entered the fray.

McIntyre gladly welcomed a challenge from The Miz and ended a beatdown of The A-Lister with a Hurt Lock submission to clinch the win and send a message to The All Mighty.

The King of Claymore Country’s unfinished business tour is officially on.

Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose def. Naomi & Lana

With Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on commentary, the teams of Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose and Naomi & Lana looked make a statement.

Asuka’s reemergence to attack Baszler was perhaps the biggest statement, as the Raw Women’s Champion reasserted herself.

As the match continued, Brooke hit a spinning neckbreaker on Lana to earn the pin.

The New Day def. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Power of Positivity met The Hurt Business’ hostile takeover in a hotly contested Raw Tag Team Title Match.

The New Day earned an impressive 11th title reign, as Xavier Woods teed up Kofi Kingston for a skyscraping Stomp on Shelton Benjamin to secure the title win.

AJ Styles & Omos crashed the celebration with a shocking WrestleMania challenge.

Damian Priest def. Jaxson Ryker

After Bad Bunny graciously gifted R-Truth back the 24/7 Title, Damian Priest put on his own display with a Hit The Lights on Jaxson Ryker to get the win.

Elias targeted The Archer of Infamy with his frustrations, but the Grammy Award winner fought back with a haymaker until The Miz entered with a crushing guitar blow.

Shane McMahon humiliated Braun Strowman

Before the opening bell even rang, The Monster came out mauling, but McMahon zoomed in on Strowman with repeated blows with a camera.

Shane O-Mac followed with an elbow drop through the announce table, and buckets of slime brought the humiliation to a new level.

Asuka def. Shayna Baszler

It was all about payback for Asuka after Shayna Baszler’s jaw-shattering kick to The Empress of Tomorrow weeks ago.

After evading a Kirifuda Clutch, Asuka rolled up The Queen of Spades for a win, but the Raw Women’s Champion dug into a new level of brutality after the bell.

Asuka crushed Baszler’s face into the exposed turnbuckle seeking “tooth for a tooth” justice.

Riddle def. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali aimed to lead by example in a United States Championship showdown, but Riddle evaded the RETRIBUTION troops en route to his first successful title defence.

The leader of RETRIBUTION rallied at times, but a Bro Derek from The Original Bro set up the pin.

Bobby Lashley def. Sheamus

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Sheamus met in a red brand clash of titans, as their common enemy Drew McIntyre was at ringside.

The Celtic Warrior nearly shocked the champion with a White Noise finale, but The All Mighty exploded back to meet an oncoming Brogue Kick with a bone-crushing Spear.

Tune into BT Sport as The Road to WrestleMania continues on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of this Sunday's Fastlane PPV.

News Now - Sport News