At WWE Fastlane, Randy Orton will go one-on-one with the demonic Alexa Bliss.

Over the years, Orton has heard the voices in his head and used them to help get inside the minds of his formidable list of adversaries with a sadistic demeanour equal only to his incredibly dangerous arsenal.

Alexa Bliss has embraced the benefits of extreme psychological warfare when she became aligned with The Fiend to deliver some of the strangest and most shocking results imaginable.

When Orton burned The Fiend alive, Bliss took on the torch against Orton all by herself with a gruesome one-woman vendetta filled with mind games and voodoo-like mysticism.

In the midst of chaotic back-and-forth that left a sea of distraction in its wake on both sides, Orton failed to burn the 'Alexa’s Playground’s' resident after she covered herself in fuel and dared him to do it.

The Viper blamed his own compassion and, as a result, WWE’s Apex Predator kicked it up a notch and met Bliss’ dark nature, as they continued to fight for both mind and soul.

On the March 15 edition of RAW, Alexa Bliss proposed Randy finally end his nightmare and 'kick her out of his life' at Fastlane, a challenge The Legend Killer gleefully accepted.

Intergender matches have become incredibly rare in WWE over recent years, following the end of the Mixed Match Challenge in 2018.

This is the first time in a long, long time that a singles' bout of its type will be showcased on a PPV.

However, all may not be as it seems, with Bliss promising she will not be coming to the match 'alone'.

While Alexa made it clear it won't be 'him' that accompanies her, Orton better keep his wits about him on Sunday night.

Find out who will prevail at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, March 21 on the WWE Network.

