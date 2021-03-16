Man City transfers: What Jurgen Klopp has said about Joao Felix

Manchester City could be tempted to try and sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Eurosport.

The Premier League leaders are believed to be long-term admirers of Felix, having previously been interested in the striker prior to his move to the Spanish capital in 2019.

Pep Guardiola's side have been linked with signing a forward this summer, as Sergio Aguero's contract at the club is set to expire in June.

It is claimed that City view Felix as an ideal candidate for their no. 9 role, through his ability to accommodate their other attacking players and finish off forward moves.

What Jurgen Klopp said about Felix

Ahead of last year's Champions League tie against Atletico, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was glowing with his praise for Felix.

As reported by journalist Paul Gorst, he said: "Wow. Young and so skilled, a nice combination. We saw the last game, looked intense after a long break, tomorrow will be too. We need to keep them busy where they don't want to be. He has speed, creativity and a football brain. He can cause probs."

Felix would go on to play a pivotal role in the second leg, providing an assist as Atletico secured a 4-2 aggregate win to progress to the quarter-finals at Liverpool's expense.

How has Felix done since?

Felix's first season at Atletico was disrupted by ankle and leg injuries. This term, he has been more fortunate on that front, but has had to deal with no longer being the side's main man.

Following the signing of Luis Suarez last summer, Felix has often had to play second fiddle to the Uruguayan this year.

His game time has been a little more limited, although he has still featured in 24 La Liga matches. Across these games, he has managed 12 direct goal involvements to help the team move six points clear at the top of the table.

Suarez may currently be Atletico's first-choice striker, but Felix has refused to be completely overshadowed, and has still played a significant role in Atletico's title charge.

This suggests that if he does get a move to City, he will not be overawed by the challenge of taking Aguero's place in the side.

