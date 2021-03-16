Lionel Messi was in ridiculous form as Barcelona defeated Huesca on Monday evening.

The Argentine opened to scoring in the 13th minute, before Antoine Griezmann doubled Barca's lead with a lovely strike 20 minutes later.

Rafa Mir pulled one back just before half-time from the penalty spot, only for Oscar Mingueza to re-establish the home side's two-goal lead eight minutes after the restart.

Messi would then get his brace with just minutes of the game remaining to round off a convincing 4-1 win for Barcelona.

The 33-year-old made Barca history on the evening as he equalled Xavi's record for most Barcelona appearances.

And he marked his 767th game with a stunner inside 15 minutes.

Messi produced a brilliant touch to evade a defender before striking an unstoppable effort which hit the post and into the net.

It really was an incredible goal and it was one that Ray Hudson enjoyed more than anyone in the world.

The legendary commentator loses it on a regular basis when Messi scores but he produced one of his best ever reactions after his opener on Monday evening.

He let out a screamer before saying: "Wow! Are you kidding me?

"Did the clocks go back last night because if they... Messi just jumped over time here."

Watch the video below... (WARNING: Don't have your sound up too high!)

If you want to watch Messi's goal with a better image and without Hudson's commentary, click the video below...

Hudson really is something else.

Many football fans enjoyed his commentary and you can view some of the reaction below.

Messi started off the season slow but his form over the past few months has been nothing short of incredible.

He has now scored 27 goals in 36 games this season, while also chipping in with 12 assists.

At 33 years old, the Argentine is coming to the end of his career but he's still got so much more to offer.

