UFC president Dana White has taken to social media to make a huge announcement about UFC 261 later this year.

Not only will the event be headlined by a massive rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, but it will also take place in front of a capacity, 15,000-strong crowd.

The UFC was the one and only sport that somehow managed to continue staging events during the peak of the pandemic and now White is once again leading the way.

Speaking in a clip posted to his various social media channels, White outlined his excitement over the upcoming event.

“I have been waiting a year for this day to tell you we are back,” White told his millions of followers.

“UFC 261 on April 24th, it will be in Jacksonville, Florida, with a full house of fans, full capacity at the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

“And you know I’m bringing an incredible card. We have three title fights. The welterweight championship, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal 2.

“The women’s flyweight championship, Valentina Shevchenko versus Jessica Andrade.

“And, the fight everyone has been waiting for, the women’s straw-weight championship, Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas.”

An incredible card, indeed.

Usman is the UFC’s form fighter at the moment, dismantling Gilbert Burns inside four rounds during his last visit to the Octagon.

His fierce rivalry with Masvidal is well-documented and a grudge match between the pair is certainly a more than apt way to welcome back the UFC’s dedicated fans.

Their July 2020 clash proved to be a monstrous affair with Usman winning by unanimous decision in the end.

Masvidal, however, is one of the organisation’s most unpredictable entities and is more than capable of snapping Usman’s proud unbeaten record in the UFC.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will be looking to continue his dominance of the welterweight division and extend his electric winning run to 14 fights on the bounce.

It promises to be a massive night for the organisation, for the fighters involved and for the fans in general.

We can’t wait.

