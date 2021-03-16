Journalist Tim Spiers singled out the performances of Willian Jose and Joao Moutinho following Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Sadio Mane laid the ball on a plate for ex-Wolves winger Diogo Jota, who converted to score the only goal of the game.

Jota’s strike on Monday evening signified the end of Liverpool’s winless run in the Premier League, however, it was a closely contested affair.

And the Athletic’s Wolves correspondent Spiers highlighted the performances of two individuals.

“Thought Wolves played really well,” Spiers told The Athletic’s discussion page.

“Much improved first-half performance packed with attacking intent. Willian Jose and Joao Moutinho were miles better than in recent weeks.

“Goal was a sucker punch but again they pushed in the second half… just that finishing touch missing.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Despite the result, Wolves were very much in this fixture and Nuno Espirito Santo’s men may have left Molineux feeling rather frustrated last night.

In terms of shots on target and possession of the ball, Wolves outperformed Jurgen Klopp’s side and both Jose and Moutinho were at the centre of the action for Santo’s side.

The pair recorded 133 combined touches of the ball, as they largely orchestrated many of Wolves' attacking opportunities.

Going forward, Moutinho was particularly impressive. The Portuguese midfielder kickstarted multiple attacking moves and was also denied a penalty claim.

Skipping past multiple Liverpool defenders, Trent Alexander-Arnold pushed the midfielder which resulted in Moutinho bundling to the floor. However, referee Craig Pawson waved away the appeals.

In addition to this, the midfielder recorded an impressive 91% pass accuracy, as well as three interceptions and three tackles.

Although Jose was particularly pro-active, he still struggled to provide a direct goal threat. The 29-year-old striker failed to record a single shot, for the third time in his last four outings.

Despite the defeat, Wolves provided a very positive performance and will look to continue in a similar vein following the international break.

