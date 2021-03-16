Shane McMahon took his humiliation of Braun Strowman to the next level on WWE RAW this week.

Upon returning to the Red Brand in recent months, Shane O-Mac tried various attempts to calm The Monster's frayed nerves over the WWE Title picture and teach lessons in conflict resolution.

However, McMahon soon turned to insulting Strowman's intelligence and rather than apologising for poking the bear in previous weeks, he cranked the bullying to another level on Monday night.

An irate Braun stood in the ring on RAW once again, but rather than demanding an apology, this time he demanded a match with his rival instead.

Shane accepted, but rather than getting down to business straight away, he decided to torment Strowman with more 'schoolyard bullying'.

He attempted hopscotch at ringside before finally coming to blows with 'The Monster', catching him with a huge top rope flying elbow that sent the pair crashing through the announce table.

The real humiliation came when Strowman lay motionless on the ground, as McMahon verbally assaulted his opponent before covering him in green slime. Watch the highlights below:

Shane O-Mac may have got the best of Braun on Monday night, but 'The Monster' will have a chance to get revenge at Fastlane this Sunday.

A match between the pair has been made official for the PPV and while Strowman will be out for revenge, Shane will be looking to outwit his rival once again.

Five more matches have also been confirmed by WWE for Fastlane on Sunday:

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald) vs Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair - Women's Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs Daniel Bryan - Universal Championship match

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews - Intercontinental Championship match

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Catch the next chapter of a brutal rivalry between McMahon and Strowman at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, March 21 streaming live to UK fans on the WWE Network.

