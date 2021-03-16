Asuka made her eagerly anticipated return from injury on RAW facing the woman who injured her, Shayna Baszler. The Empress of Tomorrow seemed different though, seeming like a past version of herself.

The Japanese star suffered a concussion and had a tooth knocked out as a result of Baszler accidently kicking her in the face a couple of weeks ago. The current RAW Women's Champion got her own back on Baszler, pinning The Queen of Spades.

Asuka's attitude in the match seemed like that of her past character in NXT - this will be interesting to see how she is now utilised with the lead up WrestleMania.

Following the match, Shayna attempted to ambush The Empress of Tomorrow, but Asuka retaliated in anger, stopping Baszler and attempting to curb stomp her into an exposed turnbuckle.

Her act of retribution for what Shayna did to her a couple of weeks ago was stopped by the referee, with the RAW commentary team emphasising this "new version" of the Red Brand's Women's Champion.

However, this returning Asuka is similar to that of her NXT persona, with a much needed aggression. This change will help her massively, considering in recent months she has been criticised by the WWE Universe for not being used to her potential.

In the past few weeks numerous members of the RAW women's division have made their intentions clear that they want to face The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania this year.

The "biggest" name to call out the RAW Women's Champion is former title holder, Charlotte Flair. The pair have had some outstanding matches in the past and another at The Show of Shows could very well be on the cards.

Another superstar that seems a more interesting choice that has indicated she wants a match with Asuka, is Peyton Royce. The Australian, much like The Empress of Tomorrow, has had her recent booking on TV criticised.

Royce delivered an emotional and passionate promo on RAW Talk last week that impressed many viewers.

With this new found attitude, do you think Asuka will go on another impressive run? or will her time as champion be up come 'Mania?

