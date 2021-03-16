The contract for the much-anticipated two-bout showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may have been signed, but Daily Star Sport reports that there are still two conditions yet to be agreed upon, which could lead to one, or even both fighters, pulling out en route to the main event.

With the ink still drying on the paperwork, the conditions, as reported by Daily Star Sport, are as follows; if either boxer is left dissatisfied with the choice of location or the pay cheque they take home, the option to walk away from the bout is still there.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn seemed relaxed enough when asked about the likely venue for the fight last week, suggesting the finer details were expected to be resolved soon.

“We need the venue in place in the next 30 days. The next 28 days is the thought process of both teams. If we are going to deliver this fight in late June, early July at the latest, we need to get that moving.

"Ultimately everyone is going to go now and look for the biggest site fee as a team and then present it to the fighters. It is the Middle East, Asia, and America. We will present the UK option, but it is impossible to move with security [because of COVID-19]. There have been some obscure offers. We have to look at, I'll tell you one day.

"There are a lot of people that want to make a statement coming out of this pandemic and want to show they're open. People want to scream from the rooftops that they're open and staging one of the biggest events in the world of sport is a great opportunity for them.”

My personal penny's worth on this one is that there is little chance either Fury or Joshua backs out of this fight over money. If the contract details that have emerged are correct, they seem fair; the two fighters will share the first purse 50/50, with the winner of the bout claiming the lion's share of a 60/40 split in the rematch.

A unified heavyweight championship bout is likely to pull in huge PPV numbers so, financially, the deal makes good sense for both fighters.

That being said, one thing we've all learned over the past 12 months is not to count our chickens before they've hatched. If the two heavyweight titans are unable to agree on the venue, or if the UK is not able to host the fight due to COVID restrictions, of course, there is a chance this fight for the ages could be postponed or even cancelled.

Something tells me both AJ and the Gypsy King would want at least one leg of this contest to play out on home soil, in front of their home support.

Fingers crossed that Britain's continued efforts to get the public back out of lockdown don't fall short again.

Isolation has been tough for us all. A packed Wembley Stadium cheering on Joshua vs Fury is the exact ticket the UK public needs to lift its spirits.

It's bigger than just boxing now; national pride and social capital are at stake here! And that’s why, in my opinion at least, Fury vs Joshua is a goer; the UK needs it in more ways than one.

