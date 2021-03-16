Mo Salah has become one of the Premier League's most notorious divers since he signed for Liverpool in 2017.

The Egyptian star is an enchanting player at full tilt and his combination of speed, agility and close control is enough to send most defenders into a spin.

His dribbling prowess combined with his unrelenting ability to find the back of the net have made him one of the most coveted players on the planet, but his tendency to dive is starting to tarnish his reputation.

Diving is one of football's cardinal sins, one that threatens to damage the very essence of the game.

It's one of the few things that can rile up supporters more than a dodgy VAR decision, and Salah seems to be accused of trying to deceive the officials more than most.

Whether it's an arm on the shoulder, a faint touch in the back or just pure simulation, the 29-year-old is all too eager to make his way towards the deck in search of a foul - take the penalty he won following Ruben Dias' challenge during Liverpool's clash with Manchester City in February, for example.

That trend has resulted in the creation of a Twitter account named 'Did Salah dive today', which is devoted solely to documenting Salah's much-maligned habit.

And during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday evening, Salah was once again accused of diving by fans on social media.

Salah went down under the challenge from defender Willy Boly and his theatrics left many fans seething.

One supporter actually tagged the FA in his complaint and suggested that it's about time he was made an example of, while another stated that fundamental changes to the rules are 'long overdue'.

The lack of retrospective disciplinary action in response to diving does add an extra incentive for players to deceive the referees, so there's certainly an argument that changes need to be made to remove this damaging habit from the game.

Controversy over diving and the perceived need to hit the deck was drawn into sharp focus during Manchester City's 5-2 win over Southampton last week.

Phil Foden scrambled desperately to stay on his feet having been impeded by the outrushing Alex McCarthy, and VAR didn't pull the play back to award City a penalty despite the clear infringement.

It's incidents of that ilk that only encourage Salah to continue diving. If you don't hit the deck, then you're unlikely to get the decision from the referee.

With that in mind, we're sure this isn't the last time fans will be frustrated by Liverpool's talismanic forward.

