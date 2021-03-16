Tottenham latest news: Positive injury update on Heung-min Son emerges

Given the manner of Tottenham's loss to Arsenal on Sunday, Jose Mourinho will surely be looking for a boost.

After calling out some of his players following the dramatic loss away at The Emirates, Spurs lost ground in the battle to finish in the top four and now trail rivals Chelsea by six points, albeit with a game in hand.

While the dust is still settling from the North London derby, football.london's Alasdair Gold has revealed some positive news.

Taking to Twitter, he revealed that he understands Heung-min Son's injury is not as bad as first feared after he limped off in the first-half at the Emirates clutching his hamstring.

Indeed, there is reportedly a chance he could even play against Aston Villa on Sunday as well as feature in the trip to Newcastle United after the international break.

Spurs' second top scorer and the only other one of Mourinho's men to have hit double figures outside of Harry Kane, having him available would be a major boost.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Mourinho's approach to the Arsenal game criticised and Gareth Bale replaced early, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' will surely love to have the 28-year-old available as soon as possible.

While it sounds rather obvious to say, if Spurs are going to make a serious play for the top four, they need to start beating the teams below them. That hasn't always been the case this season and, given the relative lack of goals outside of Son and Kane, the idea of playing without him could seriously undermine those hopes.

After all, Villa have conceded the third-fewest goals in the Premier League this season while Newcastle have already frustrated Spurs who were unable to find a way past them despite their domination of the ball earlier in the campaign.

To have a player capable of breaking behind enemy lines and putting the ball in the back of the net as enter the proverbial business end of the campaign is very good news indeed.

