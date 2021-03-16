Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 37 plans were made official on RAW this week.

He will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' next month.

It will be The Scottish Psychopath's first shot at redemption after losing the title at Elimination Chamber when he was blindsided by Lashley and The Miz.

For the past month, McIntyre has been locked in a brutal war with long time friend-turned-enemy Sheamus, but has now set his sights on dethroning the champion.

Emotions are certainly running high each and every week on RAW and that was evident after the show when Drew drop an F-Bomb on RAW Talk.

And no, we're not talking about the word 'fake' either.

Check out the moment below, which features a hilarious reaction from R-Truth:

Hilarious. It's not often we see a slip of the tongue from a WWE Superstar - let alone an F-Bomb!

But McIntyre's language just goes to show how passionate he is about getting the title back from Lashley. Emotions are running high and fans love to see this sort of thing.

We're not sure Vince McMahon will be too happy, though...

Before Drew gets his WWE Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 37, he'll have to navigate past Sheamus at Fastlane.

While the pair didn't clash on this week's RAW, they will go toe-to-toe once again at Sunday's PPV, with both men looking to put one another behind them on The Road to WrestleMania.

But will it be possible? If by chance, Sheamus beats McIntyre at Fastlane, surely he'll claim to be more deserving of a title shot?

'The Fella' doesn't have any WrestleMania plans set in stone himself yet, so perhaps he'll be looking for a way to get himself into that WWE Championship match and Fastlane will give him the perfect opportunity to do so...

