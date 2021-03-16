Mohamed Salah's first stint in the Premier League was underwhelming to say the least.

Chelsea brought the Egyptian to England's top tier back in 2014, signing in an £11 million deal from Basel.

But he would fail at the Blues, scoring just twice in 13 Premier League appearances.

He departed in 2016 but it wasn't long before he was back in England once again, arriving at Liverpool a year later.

And he has been staggeringly good for the Reds.

In 135 Premier League appearances, the tricky winger has scored a ridiculous 90 goals. He's also added 32 assists.

That means Salah has directly contributed to 124 goals in 148 English top-flight games, which is a quite ridiculous tally for a winger.

His numbers are even crazier when you look at the top 10 players with the best minutes per-goal contribution in Premier League history.

With a goal and assist every 96 minutes, Salah is actually third, ahead of the likes of Harry Kane, Didier Drogba and Kevin De Bruyne.

Sky Sports have worked out the top 10 and you can view the list below:

Unsurprisingly, Thierry Henry takes top spot.

The Frenchman was one of the best players in world football at Arsenal and is just ahead of Man City star, Sergio Aguero.

Salah is third and is the only non-striker in the top nine. It's unlikely that he will catch Henry and Aguero at the top of the standings but his numbers are insane regardless.

Just behind Salah is Harry Kane, who has risen up the list this season having directly contributed to 29 goals in 26 games.

Elsewhere, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sixth, which could be considered a surprise.

Kevin De Bruyne rounds out the top 10. Like Salah, he didn't have the greatest of spells at Chelsea.

But he honed his craft abroad before returning to the Premier League, where he's been sensational for Manchester City. He's the only midfielder on the list, which highlights just how good he is.

